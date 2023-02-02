Jaden Eroshevich - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

GREENE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Put your head down and get to the bucket. Driving through the lane in basketball requires a certain level of determination. First, you have to commit to your move, then get by your defender and possibly another one, before finally finding room to get a shot off and have it fall. Consistently scoring off the dribble is something that truly great players do, and Greene junior guard Jaden Eroshevich does it better than most.

“He’s like a snake. He slithers right in, in between the defenders. I don’t get how he does it but he does it,” said teammate Joel Vielandi.

“When I’m about to take a defender off the dribble only thing I’m really looking forward to is going to the rim and finishing at the basket,” Eroshevich said. “I think my arm span helps me with that because my arms are pretty long. But you can’t get in my way. Got to drive past them.”

Those finishes through the lane have led to Jaden becoming the focal point of the Trojans’ offense. So far this season he’s averaging 16 points a game and has had three separate occasions where he’s scored 24. But his ability to attack the basket also opens up the floor in other ways as well.

“He’s two dimensional in that he can drive and he’s very difficult to stop,” said Greene head coach Rick Tallman. “At the same time, he can pop out and get an easy look. He’s usually on. So we look forward to that. So a lot of [the offense] goes through him.”

“When I’m on the court, I don’t like standing still,” said Eroshevich. “Even when I don’t have the ball, I’m always moving, always trying to get open, trying to get space, trying to work off the ball, and eventually score.”

Even when those plays fall apart, Jaden has the creativity to get his teammates involved, as he’s averaging 8 assists per game

“He can improv. We call it improv basketball,” Tallman said. “He can see the court really well and identify gaps or identify weaknesses in a player and attack them”

Jaden’s playmaking has helped Greene and their strong junior class to a 10-4 record this year, which is a significant change after finishing under .500 last season. That turnaround has allowed Jaden and the team to imagine what it would be like to finally win the section.

“It would feel great, knowing we all put in the work to get there,” Eroshevich said.

To accomplish that goal the Trojans will need some big plays from their star junior. And those around him have no doubt that Jaden can deliver.

“He is one of those players that rises to the occasion,” said Tallman. “He has that drive.”

If Jaden has his way, Greene is going to be holding their heads high at the end of this season.

