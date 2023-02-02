Multiple crews respond to house fire in Afton

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AFTON, NY (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Chenango County Thursday morning.

Chenango County dispatchers said Afton, Bainbridge, Harpursville, Coventry fire departments and Greene EMS are responding to the blaze at 440 St. John Rd. in Afton, NY.

Other details were unable to be confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

Protest erupts at Wegmans in response to Tyre Nichols' death, Binghamton 'kneeling incident'
Protest erupts at Wegmans in response to Tyre Nichols’ death, Binghamton ‘kneeling incident’
Protest erupts at Wegmans in response to Tyre Nichols’ death, Binghamton ‘kneeling incident’
