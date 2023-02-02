Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

