These are the dangers of frostbite

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Some very cold Arctic air is arriving into region Thursday night into Friday, increasing the risk of seeing frostbite. But what exactly is frostbite?

Frostbite is the freezing of skin tissue, leading to the skin looking yellow in appearance. If left untreated, it can lead to some serious health risks. Some of the most affected areas for frostbite include nose, ears, fingers and toes.

You can prevent frostbite by covering up these areas, and just avoiding the cold conditions by staying inside.

However, if you do get frostbite, Public Health Coordinator for the Broom County Health Department Michael Bender, said that you should seek medical attention, and start warming up the affected area gradually.

Bender also said that hypothermia is just as common as frostbite. He mentioned that while like frostbite, hypothermia most commonly happens outside, it can occur inside, especially with some people lowering their heat to save on costs.

He says that you should monitor for symptoms of hypothermia, which include shivering, exhaustion and slurred speech.

