1st degree arrests made after Endicott convivence store robbery

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- According to a statement released by the Endicott police department, the Endicott Police Department has charged 42 year-old Angel Pomales of Endicott and 18 year-old David Pomales of Binghamton with Robbery in the First Degree, a class B Felony.

Angel Pomales was taken into custody on the morning of January 27, 2023 after the execution of a search warrant at his residence, located at 415 S. McKinley Avenue. David Pomales turned himself in to Endicott Police on February 1, 2023.

Both subjects are accused of robbing a convenience store located at 147 Washington Avenue on January 18, 2023. During the commission of the robbery a handgun was displayed.

The search warrant at 415 S. McKinley Avenue was executed by the Southern Tier SWAT team, which consists of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, and the Endicott Police Department. Members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police assisted with the robbery investigation.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Endicott Police Department Detective Division at 607-757-2476

