Binghamton University ‘AeroBing’ groups aims to launch rocket into space

VESTAL (WBNG) -- AeroBing, a student-led group at Binghamton University hopes to become the second college ever to send a rocket into space.

The group spent three years designing and testing rockets, and they hope that by late Spring 2023, they will achieve their goal.

Heading up the project is Project Lead Jacob Goodman and Chief Engineer Jeremy Gendler. Gendler said that this all came together as they were walking to class junior year.

“At the beginning of our junior year, Jacob walked up to me between classes, we were walking over to Thermodynamics, and he goes ‘Do you want to build a space shot rocket for the senior project?’” Gendler said. “It just so happens to be one of my childhood dreams, happens to be his. A marriage made in heaven.”

The group has so far launched five rockets in the Mojave Desert, with multiple rockets breaking the sound barrier, and climbing to a height of close to 12,000 feet.

The goal is to fly their rocket 67 miles into the sky, which is 5 miles past where space begins. The next launch is scheduled for March 4, once again in the Mojave Desert.

Goodman said that this project is where they get to put to the test what they learned in class. He added that it has been an unbelievable learning process.

If the next launch is successful, they plan to attempt to reach space in late spring.

