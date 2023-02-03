Bitter cold is short-lived this time

Tonight: Bitter cold with lake snow showers early. Wind chills values range from –35 to –20. A few isolated spots in the higher elevations well east of Binghamton could reach –40. Low: -20 to -5

Saturday: Bitter cold early with sub-zero wind chills through midday. Late day high temperatures; most of the day could be in the single digits to low teens. High: 17-23

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 15-20

Forecast Discussion:

Tonight will be very cold and windy. Wind chills will range from –30 to –15 at times overnight. It is conceivable that a few isolated spots, where the temperature is lowest and gusts are highest, the wind chill could flirt with –40. Gusts will reach 35-40mph in spots and there is always a small chance of some localized power outages in winds like this. Lows range from –20 to –5.

Saturday will remain very cold early, with a slow upward turn in temperatures. Daytime highs will be late in the day with upper teens to near 20 expected. Chills slowly climb above zero through midday as the winds decrease. Temps slowly rise overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be completely different with temperatures rising into the 30s to around 40. It may be breezy, too. Monday looks decent and Tuesday of next week sees warmer weather arrive as highs climb to the mid 40s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Some precipitation chances are there, but uncertainty remains very high, so we elected to keep low daily chances for now until we get a better handle on the pattern.

