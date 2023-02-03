Bitter cold start to the weekend

Tonight: Snow squalls and showers with tumbling temperatures and wind chills. By morning chills could reach –15. Low: 5-12

Friday: 40% chance of lake effect snow showers. Bitter cold and windy with wind chills as low as 30 below zero at times. Near and west of I81 chills could drop to as low as –25 at times. High: 8-12↓

Friday Night: Bitter cold. Chill as low as –30 east of Binghamton and as low as –20 near and west of I81. Temperatures will be lowest well east of Binghamton. Low: -12 to 2

Forecast Discussion:

An Arctic cold front moves in early tonight and brings snow squalls and gusty winds with it. Lows tonight drop into the single digits and chills fall to around –15 at times by daybreak.

Friday will be very cold and windy. Wind chills will range from –30 to –15 at times, especially later in the day. Gusts could reach 35-40mph and there is always a small chance of some localized power outages in winds like this. Lows into Saturday morning could range from around 15 below to around 0 depending on clouds. It will be dangerously cold, but it won’t last too long. Wind chills may drop as low as 20 to 35 below zero. Highs Saturday rise into the teens late in the day and continue rising overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be completely different with temperatures rising into the 30s to around 40. It may be breezy, too. Monday looks decent and Tuesday of next week sees warmer weather arrive as highs climb to the mid 40s Tuesday.

