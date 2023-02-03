Bone Chilling Cold

wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wind Chill Warning for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Susquehanna, Sullivan and northern Wayne Counties

until 12 PM Saturday.

Wind Chill Advisory for Tompkins and Tioga Counties until 12 PM Saturday.

Wind Chill Advisory for Bradford and southern Wayne Counties until 12 PM Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Cortland County until 4 AM Saturday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. Frigid, falling temperatures. Blowing snow. 0-2″ (3″ north)

40% Temperatures in the single digits (0-10) Wind NW 15-20 G35 mph *Wind Chills -20 to -10*

The cold front through, now we’ll have to deal with the wind and cold. We’ll have lake effect snow, and we’re going to

get a shot of frigid weather. Wind Chills of -35 to -10 are expected. Bitter cold continues Saturday.

Temperatures will rise Saturday night, leading to a milder forecast.

Milder weather Sunday. Temperatures will be above average for most of the week with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Along with the milder weather will come a chance of rain and snow showers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest erupts at Wegmans in response to Tyre Nichols’ death, Binghamton ‘kneeling incident’
More than a dozen arrested at Wegmans police brutality protest
Mother sues Union-Endicott schools over bullying incidents that ‘led to son’s death’
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Missing person report results in domestic violence arrest
Unconscious person removed from burning home in Afton

Latest News

BITTER COLD FOLLOWS
Bitter cold start to the weekend
BITTER COLD FOLLOWS
Bitter cold Friday!
wbng
Dangerously Cold
BITTER COLD FOLLOWS
Snow squalls and bitter cold