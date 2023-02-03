‘Eyesore’ buildings in Endwell to be demolished by new property owner

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Five buildings along East Main Street and Scarborough Avenue in Endwell have been sold and are set to be torn down for future development.

Several buildings are set to be torn down in the near future, including an old laundromat damaged in a fire in the late 1980s.

Town of Union Supervisor Robert Mack said one of the buildings has not had a roof on it for as long as he can remember. He is excited to see these buildings finally coming down.

“They have been eyesores in the Town of Union for at least 25 years, if not longer,” said Mack. “We are very excited that the property has been finally sold to a developer who is going to be taking the buildings down.”

The properties have been sold to the owner of First Southern General of NY Inc. Tim Connolly. Connolly said he does not have an exact plan for the site yet but plans on tearing down the five buildings to create a wide-open site that could be used for a variety of things.

“We anticipate we will have the structures demolished and cleaned up in the first half of 2023,” said Connolly. “We do not have a plan for development at this time. We just feel it is beneficial to all if we remove them as soon as possible.”

Connolly is being assisted financially in demolition efforts by the town. Mack said the town is able to assist with these types of projects due to resources from the American Rescue Plan Act distributed by the Union Local Development Corporation.

“A lot of good things are happening with this ARPA money that is coming from the COVID relief funds,” said Mack “It is a one-time gift to let us get caught up on our infrastructure and get projects like this moving.”

Mack is encouraging people who are interested in other new projects to contact him.

“I would love to meet with you and get you in touch with the Union Local Development Corporation,” said Mack.

You can get in touch with Mack by sending an email to supervisor@townofunion.com or by calling 607-786-2995.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.