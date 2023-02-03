Here are the warning signs of hypothermia

By Connor Thompson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The coldest air so far of the winter season has arrived, which increases the risk of hypothermia.

Hypothermia is when a person’s body loses heat at a rate faster than the body can produce. The danger begins when the core body temperature falls below 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you believe that someone is developing hypothermia, Michael Bender, Public Health Coordinator for the Broome County Health Department, said there are a few signs to look out for.

If someone is exhibiting signs of shivering, exhaustion, slurred speech, or even reduced mental awareness, call 911 immedately. While you wait, make sure you get the person into a warm room and change their clothes.

Bender also said that while hypothermia is more common outside, he warns that it can happen inside as well as people keep their houses at lower temperatures to save on heating costs.

He said that the elderly and those with health issues are the ones who pose a higher risk of developing hypothermia.

