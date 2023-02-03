Julia tries roller blading in honor of being one of the 1st sports where women competed
Published: Feb. 3, 2023
(WBNG) -- The sport of roller derby was one of the first opportunities to witness women compete in a sport under the same rules of play as men.
The first transcontinental roller derby took place on Aug. 13, 1935, according to the national museum of roller skating in Nebraska.
Ever since then it has grown into a major sport played across the country.
