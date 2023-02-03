Man leaves human jawbone at California police station

FILE - The coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man walked into a Southern California police station, left a human jawbone and other items and then left, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday in the city of San Bernardino, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The unidentified man left what appeared to be animal remains and the jawbone, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a social media post.

The man left and officers were unable to locate him.

It was not immediately known whether the remains were real until the coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo showing a bearded man.

