Missing person report results in domestic violence arrest

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- According to a press release from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 4:30 p.m., Broome County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a missing 22-year-old woman in Windsor.

The initial investigation revealed that the woman had gone missing after an argument with her boyfriend, Jestin Bonilla of Windsor.

Deputies, with the assistance of the BSCO Detective Division, searched the area, interviewed local community members, and followed up on leads.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, the missing woman was located. Local community members had found her walking along the road and taken her to a safe residence to care for her.

The missing woman was found with several injuries and further investigation revealed that the injuries were a result of a domestic dispute that occurred between her and Bonilla.

Bonilla was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, a Class D Felony

Strangulation 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony

Assault 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, Class A Misdemeanor

Bonilla was transported to the Central Arraignment Part Court at the Broome County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

“I’d like to commend our Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives for their quick response and swift investigation into this case and our local community members for finding and sheltering this victim of domestic abuse,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “Thanks to their actions, this missing person was located and cared for and justice will be served.”

