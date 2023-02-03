More wine tasting options are coming to the Southern Tier

CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) - New opportunities are on the horizon for Owego and Endicott and Chenango Fork’s Madrona Tasting Room is the one behind the effort.

The Chenango Forks location opened during the pandemic, but Site Manager Amanda Janicki said the plan has always been to do an expansion of some sort.

“We’ve had our expansion plans since before we opened the doors here,” said Janicki. “We do want to have multiple locations.”

While Madrona Tasting Room produces its own products, it also highlights wineries, breweries, distilleries, and cideries from all across the state on a rotation.

“Every company that we do carry we go into those locations,” said Janicki. “We get the full experience as a customer before we ever interact with them, introduce ourselves, and let them know that we’re interested in carrying their product.”

Janicki went over why more than one location is needed.

“It’s very difficult to highlight as much that NYS has to offer in just one tasting room,” she said. “Even with rotating the menu seasonally, there’s so much that NYS has to offer and we want to be able to highlight and help those businesses grow.”

Over in Owego, they have secured a location along Front Street and the ideal plan is to open to the public some time in late April.

“It used to be Las Chicas Taqueria so we do have a double deck overlooking the river,” said Janicki.

Over in Endicott, a space will be set up at the corner of Odell Avenue and Watson Boulevard.

“We are going to be building brand new,” said Janicki. “We were a part of the DRI projects and ours we finally got the answer that we’re approved.”

For this location, the goal is to open before Winter of 2023.

