Motor vehicle crash causes backup on 434

By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Traffic came to a standstill after a motor vehicle crash Eastbound on 434 in the Town of Vestal Friday morning.

According to a 12 News crew on the scene, officers had the right lane blocked off.

Broome County Dispatch tells 12 News Vestal Police arrived to the scene right before 8 AM.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more details are released.

