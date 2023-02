(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting multiple power outages Friday morning.

According to the company’s outage map, there are more than 1,500 outages across Broome County. A majority of those outages are in the towns of Maine, Chenango and Barker.

NYSEG said it should have power restored by 2 p.m. Friday.

It is investigating the cause.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.