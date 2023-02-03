Rensselaer County man, who pled guilty to rape in 2002, arrested in Binghamton for attempting to entice a minor

(WBNG) -- The Department of Justice announced today that a Rensselaer County man was found guilty of attempting to entice a minor into sexual activities.

The DOJ said, Charles Wager, 55, exchanged thousands of sexually explicit text messages with people he thought were a 10-year-old girl and her mother in January and February 2021. In the messages, Wager discussed performing sexual acts with the 10-year-old and sent nude pictures of himself. He arranged to meet with the presumed mother and 10-year-old in person.

On Feb. 5, 2021, he traveled to Binghamton for the purpose of having sex with the 10-year-old. He was arrested shortly after his arrival.

The DOJ noted that Wager pled guilty to rape in the third degree, admitting to having sex with a 15-year-old girl, in 2002. He had been required to register as a sex offender ever since.

In February 2021, Wager admitted to sexually molesting two other minors victims several decades ago, the DOJ said.

Wager is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8, 2023. He is facing a minimum of 20 years in prison, a maximum term of life, a fine of up $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to five years and up to life.

