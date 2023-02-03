SUNY Broome Dental needs patients

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The SUNY Broome Dental Hygiene Department has a rather large freshman class this year. In order for students to fulfill their patient care hours, they need a certain number of hours spent with patients in the clinic.

The students are in need of more patients for their hygiene clinic. The clinic has 26 stations and they offer dental hygiene services such as:

Intra/Extra Oral Examination (oral cancer services)

Charting - Periodontal/Dental

Radiographs (x-rays)

Oral self-care instructions

Prophylaxis (cleaning)

Mouthguards for sports

Sealants

Fluoride Treatment

Appointments can take 3 to 3.5 hours because they are an educational facility and they want to prepare students to become qualified dental hygienists. However, breaks are permitted.

Services are free for SUNY Broome students and Medicaid patients, for children and teenagers they are $20, adults are $30 and adults 60 or older pay $20. If you’re interested and want more information on how you can visit SUNY Broome’s Dental Clinic, click here.

