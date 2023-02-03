SUNY Broome Dental needs patients

SUNY Broome Dental Clinic
SUNY Broome Dental Clinic(Shabeli Acevedo)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The SUNY Broome Dental Hygiene Department has a rather large freshman class this year. In order for students to fulfill their patient care hours, they need a certain number of hours spent with patients in the clinic.

The students are in need of more patients for their hygiene clinic. The clinic has 26 stations and they offer dental hygiene services such as:

  • Intra/Extra Oral Examination (oral cancer services)
  • Charting - Periodontal/Dental
  • Radiographs (x-rays)
  • Oral self-care instructions
  • Prophylaxis (cleaning)
  • Mouthguards for sports
  • Sealants
  • Fluoride Treatment

Appointments can take 3 to 3.5 hours because they are an educational facility and they want to prepare students to become qualified dental hygienists. However, breaks are permitted.

Services are free for SUNY Broome students and Medicaid patients, for children and teenagers they are $20, adults are $30 and adults 60 or older pay $20. If you’re interested and want more information on how you can visit SUNY Broome’s Dental Clinic, click here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest erupts at Wegmans in response to Tyre Nichols’ death, Binghamton ‘kneeling incident’
More than a dozen arrested at Wegmans police brutality protest
1st degree arrests made after Endicott convinence store robbery
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Missing person report results in domestic violence arrest
Unconscious person removed from burning home in Afton

Latest News

How weather balloons help meteorologists
Binghamton University ‘AeroBing’ groups aims to launch rocket into space
‘Eyesore’ buildings in Endwell to be demolished by new property owner
‘Eyesore’ buildings in Endwell to be demolished by new property owner
Here are the warning signs of hypothermia