Truth Pharm celebrates its 8th anniversary

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Truth Pharm, a national nonprofit organization designed to combat substance abuse and drug addiction, celebrated its eighth anniversary this week.

Truth Pharm serves both residents in Broome County and Chenango County. As of the Fall 2020, the local facility can be found at 49 Pine St. in Binghamton. Truth Pharm’s goal is to help prevent drug abuse, but also to give individuals of a sense of belonging in their community.

The local Truth Pharm is currently showcasing artwork around its facility from its community art hours, which occur on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, but that is not the only bi-weekly gathering held by Truth Pharm.

“We offer family support groups for family members to support their person that has some substance use issues,” Administrative Assistant & Family Support Coach Kathy Staples. You can have a family support coach to help you navigate that and what that looks like. There’s a grief group for people that have lost somebody that it’s directly impacted so it’s a family member that they’ve lost to overdose or other substance-related causes.”

Other events include rainmaker volunteer events, held on the second and fourth Monday of each month, and the Garden of Hope Community Education, held of the third Monday of each month. For more information on Truth Pharm programs in the southern tier, you can call their local number at (607) 296-3016.

