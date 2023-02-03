UHS raising women heart disease awareness on National Wear Red Day

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The UHS in Vestal is joining the nation on National Wear Red Day, Feb 3, a movement created by The American Heart Association to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in women.

At the UHS on Friday morning, the UHS CEO John Carrigg, the American Heart Association Executive Director and other advocates joined for the annual “Go Red” ribbon-cutting ceremony where dozens gathered in a sea of red.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, National Wear Red Day is a day set aside to remind women to pay attention to their heart health, including early detection and prevention.

UHS Cardiologist Dr. Rasha Aurshiya, MD said it was a great pleasure to talk about heart disease awareness and how much of it can be prevented.

“Good heart health begins with raising awareness of your risk and ensuring you get the right diagnosis and follow the right treatment plan,” said Aurshiya. You know your body well, so never look the other way when symptoms present themselves. See your primary care physician or cardiologist whenever in doubt

Prevention steps may include scheduling an appointment with your health care provider to learn your risk of heart disease as it’s preventable if caught early.

Quitting smoking reduces the chances of heart attack by 50% one year after quitting.

Try to aim to do 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week and it’s even better to include some muscle-strengthening activities as well.

Modify your diet by finding smart substitutions and meal prepping for a heart-healthy diet.

Prevention is important but if you do have symptoms, act quickly by calling 911 or getting to urgent care right away.

MD Aurshiya noted good heart help starts with awareness of the risks and seeing your provider whenever in doubt.

“Women now show more responsibility not only inside the home but also more than ever,” said Aurshiya. “They need more support in nurturing themselves as they deeply nourish their families and communities.”

UHS offers services to screen for heart disease.

