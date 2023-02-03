Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital Upstate receives $14,000 donation

(Shabeli Acevedo)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Weis Markets presented a $14,000 donation to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital Friday.

These funds were generated through customer round-up when they check out and are a part of a corporate donation.

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital provides safe, effective, innovative, and family-centered care for children in the Central New York region. They serve children and families across 17 counties and treat more than 100,000 pediatric encounters per year.

Upstate Foundation’s Director of Development for the Southern Tier Cynthia Rotella said she wants to thank Weis Markets for their generous donations these past couple of years.

The children’s hospital is one of several beneficiaries of Weis Markets’ in-store round-up campaign for regional children’s hospitals and pediatric cancer foundations throughout the company’s seven-state market area.

These funds will go to help pediatric patients and their families where insurance does not cover funds or expenses. Rotella said it could be things such as gas cards to travel to Syracuse or a piece of equipment they need for their home, research and scholarships.

She said the Upstate Foundation spreads that money wherever it’s needed.

