Firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty, officials say

Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest...
Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest this week.(City of Gresham)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials in Oregon say a firefighter has died after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday.

KPTV reports Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while on duty and died, despite emergency medical attention.

City officials said Norbury joined the department in 2008. Prior to joining the department, he spent seven years with the Gresham Police Department.

In addition to his time in Gresham, Norbury also served in the Navy.

The city said it is in active communication with Norbury’s family, and funeral services are pending.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1st degree arrests made after Endicott convinence store robbery
NYSEG's Outage Map, which depicts where power outages are concentrated in the area.
Broome County opens warming shelters as NYSEG outages impacts 1,500 customers
Traffic backed up on 434
Motor vehicle crash causes backup on 434
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Missing person report results in domestic violence arrest
$50,000 worth of fentanyl removed from Broome County, Special Investigations Task Force announces

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. may delay...
US downs Chinese balloon off Carolina coast; operation underway to recover debris
The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The jackpot for the Powerball lottery has reached $700 million, the 10th largest in history.
Drawing nears for $700M Powerball prize, 10th biggest in US
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage with DNC chair Jaime...
Dems decide to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary