Milder temperatures arrive

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as frigid. Low: 15-21.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and much milder. Breezy. High: 36-45.

Sunday Night: Cloudy skies. Low: 25-32.

Monday: Cloudy skies and cooler High: 35. Low: 24.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with rain showers. High: 42. Low: 26.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 44. Low: 29.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Rain showers. High: 47. Low: 36.

Friday: Cloudy and remaining mild. High: 43. Low: 31.

Saturday: Cloudy with mixed showers. High: 34. Low: 23.

Forecast Discussion:

While tonight will remain cold, it will not be as frigid, as lows will be much more seasonable with spots falling into the teens. Wind chill will not be a factor, as winds will be shifting out of the south.

Sunday will be very mild, with highs reaching the mid-40s for most. It will be a bit breezy, with gusts getting up to near 25. Sunday night, temperatures will fall into the upper-20s under cloudy skies.

The new workweek starts on the more seasonable side, with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s. Temperatures begin to rise as we head into Tuesday, with highs in the low-40s, but with rain showers developing throughout the day.

Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will feature sun and clouds, with highs in the mid-40s. Thursday will be even warmer, with highs in the upper-40s, but with areawide rain showers. Friday will see drier conditions, with temperatures still above average, with highs in the low-40s.

The weekend will feature the risk of some mixed showers and temperatures into the mid-30s.

