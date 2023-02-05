Black Bears extend winning streak to five games with 8-6 win over Delaware

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - After trailing by two in the first period, the Binghamton Black Bears came back to beat the Delaware Thunder 8-6 on Saturday night.

Nikita Ivashkin scored two goals and added an assist while Mac Lewis had three assists and scored a goal.

The scoring began less than four minutes into the game when Danila Milushkin netted a goal for the Thunder. Then, just five minutes later, Andrei Ivanov scored for Delaware to give them a 2-0 lead.

Binghamton then responded with goals from Tyler Gjurich, Josh Newberg, and Tyson Kirkby, to give them a 3-2 lead heading into the second.

In the second period, Olle Vennstrom tied the game for Delaware before Ivaskin and Lewis each scored for Binghamton to give them the lead again. The teams then traded goals, with Denis Gafarov scoring for the Thunder and Ivashkin getting his second for the Black Bears.

In the final period, Thomas Delaney cut Delaware’s lead to one just five and a half minutes into it. But Chad Lopez and Kirkby each scored so Austin Weber’s goal for Delaware made them only lose by two.

Next up for Binghamton, they travel to Port Huron to take on the Prowlers on Friday at the Mc Morran Arena with faceoff at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.