Boy, 6, sexually assaulted on school bus, mother says

In an interview with school district police, the victim alleged another boy lured him to the back of the bus to “play a game.” (KPRC via CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A Houston mother wants her 6-year-old son’s school district to be held accountable after she says he was sexually assaulted on the school bus.

The unidentified mother is in disbelief after getting a call from her 6-year-old son’s school earlier this week. He came home without his backpack Monday, so she contacted the Aldine Independent School District’s transportation department to request they review bus surveillance video.

She says what the video footage allegedly showed was much worse than she expected. She claims her son was sexually assaulted by a 12-year-old boy on the bus.

“My child’s innocence has been taken away from him,” the victim’s mother said. “He’s been tainted prematurely.”

Aldine ISD Police interviewed the 6-year-old this week, during which he shared disturbing details of the alleged assault. The details are outlined in sworn affidavits, which allege the other boy lured him to the back of the bus to “play a game” during his two-hour ride home.

“He’s been coached and groomed that it was a game, and the way that the loser is determined is if you tell,” the victim’s mother said.

Aldine ISD says it’s interviewing students and staff while reviewing video footage, an ongoing investigation that’s unimaginable for the victim’s mother. She’s worried there was more than one incident after noticing her son’s behavior change four months ago.

“It’s sickening. It’s sad, and I am going to advocate for my child. I want everybody that failed him to be held accountable,” the boy’s mother said.

The school district has not answered questions about whether the alleged perpetrator or bus driver have been disciplined. In a statement, it promised “appropriate action” based on its investigation’s findings.

Texas Child Protective Services is also investigating the alleged incident.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SUNY Broome Dental Clinic
SUNY Broome Dental needs patients
One of the five buildings on Main Street that are set to be demolished.
‘Eyesore’ buildings in Endwell to be demolished by new property owner
Crews respond to structure fire in Town of Binghamton
NYSEG's Outage Map, which depicts where power outages are concentrated in the area.
Broome County opens warming shelters as NYSEG outages impacts 1,500 customers
Traffic backed up on 434
Motor vehicle crash causes backup on 434

Latest News

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will include performances by Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith...
Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins
In an interview with school district police, the victim alleged another boy lured him to the...
'It’s sickening': Mom speaks after son allegedly sexually assaulted on school bus
Members of the Democratic National Committee voted to put South Carolina in the leadoff spot as...
DNC approves reordering of 2024 presidential primary
New York City Mayor Eric Adams vowed to catch the person responsible for shooting an off-duty...
Off-duty officer critical after being shot in attempted robbery