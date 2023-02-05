Crews respond to structure fire in Town of Binghamton

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Town of Binghamton (WBNG) -- Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in the Town of Binghamton early Saturday morning.

At 4:37 a.m. the Town of Binghamton Fire Company was called to respond to the structure fire located on Park Ave, with initial reports of a fully involved garage fire possibly extending to the residence.

According to the Town of Binghamton Fire Company’s Facebook, a second alarm was called quickly upon arrival and mutual aid was called to the scene.

Despite the cold temperatures and wind chill, crews were able to successfully extinguish the garage fire and stop it from spreading into the home.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1st degree arrests made after Endicott convinence store robbery
NYSEG's Outage Map, which depicts where power outages are concentrated in the area.
Broome County opens warming shelters as NYSEG outages impacts 1,500 customers
Traffic backed up on 434
Motor vehicle crash causes backup on 434
One of the five buildings on Main Street that are set to be demolished.
‘Eyesore’ buildings in Endwell to be demolished by new property owner
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Missing person report results in domestic violence arrest

Latest News

Maine-Endwell High School hosts Southern Tier Edcamp
Highlights: Newark Valley vs. Notre Dame (boys’ basketball)
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Union-Endicott (boys’ basketball)
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Elmira (boys’ basketball)