Crews respond to structure fire in Town of Binghamton

Town of Binghamton (WBNG) -- Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in the Town of Binghamton early Saturday morning.

At 4:37 a.m. the Town of Binghamton Fire Company was called to respond to the structure fire located on Park Ave, with initial reports of a fully involved garage fire possibly extending to the residence.

According to the Town of Binghamton Fire Company’s Facebook, a second alarm was called quickly upon arrival and mutual aid was called to the scene.

Despite the cold temperatures and wind chill, crews were able to successfully extinguish the garage fire and stop it from spreading into the home.

No injuries were reported.

