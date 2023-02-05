Mild and cloudy to start workweek

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. Low: 28-34.

Monday: Cloudy skies and cooler. High: 32-39.

(WBNG)

Monday Night: Partly cloudy early before increasing clouds. Low: 19-25.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 42. Low: 30.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 39. Low: 27.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Rain showers. High: 48. Low: 37.

Friday: Cloudy and remaining mild. High: 46. Low: 32.

Saturday: Cloudy with mixed showers. High: 34. Low: 18.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 38. Low: 28.

Forecast Discussion:

Some mixed showers will develop as a weak shortwave passes by the region. Accumulations will be minor. Lows will fall to near 30.

Skies will remain cloudy as we start the workweek, but temperatures will remain above average, with highs in the upper-30s. A few rain showers will pop up Tuesday as, yet another weak wave of energy moves across the area. Highs will be in the low-40s.

Weak high-pressure moves in Wednesday, allowing for sun and clouds and temperatures reaching the upper-30s and low-40s. Thursday will feature rain showers and the risk of freezing rain early as a storm system passes by. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm, with highs in the upper-40s and a few spots touching near 50.

Drier conditions return on Friday, with highs still in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Cooler temperatures arrive on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through, setting off another round of rain and snow showers. Highs will be in the mid-30s. High-pressure returns on Sunday, with temperatures reaching the upper-30s.

