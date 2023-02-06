Binghamton man to get 12 years for stealing from Weis Markets

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man plead guilty to felony attempted burglary in the second degree in Broome County Court, Monday.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Johnnie N. Hardwick, 41, admitted to stealing items from Weis Markets on Pennsylvania Avenue in Binghamton. Hardwick threatened an employee with a knife when he was confronted. He was eventually apprehended by the Binghamton Police Department.

The district attorney’s office noted that Hardwick has a lengthy history of crime. Including sexual abuse and attempted robbery convictions in Broome County in 2011 and in New York City in 2002 respectively. He is classified as a persistent violent felony offender by New York State law.

“Defendant Hardwick’s criminal history began in Queens in 2000,” District Attorney Korchak noted. “He has made no effort to lead a law-abiding life. Therefore, it is necessary to protect the citizens of our community for a lengthy period of time. This sentence accomplishes that.”

Hardwick will be sentenced to 12 years in prison on April 26.

