Binghamton Mayor announces $197K for local nonprofit programs

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- $197,000 is coming to several area nonprofits.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the funding will go toward local organizations to support programs for residents and capital upgrades to nonprofit facilities.

The organizations receiving the funding and how much are broken down below:

  • ACHIEVE, Summer Program — $8,000
  • Action for Older Persons, Senior Health Insurance Program — $15,000
  • American Civic Association, Multilingual Case Management — $10,000
  • Binghamton Adult Education, Out of School Youth Program — $12,000
  • Binghamton Housing Authority, Summer and Afterschool Program — $12,000
  • Broome County Urban League, ATTAIN Lab — $8,760
  • Broome County Urban League, Summer and Afterschool Program — $15,000
  • CARES, Backpack and School Supply Giveaway — $10,000
  • Discovery Center, Capital Upgrades to Story Garden Amphitheater — $18,666
  • Metro Interfaith, Housing Counseling and Referral Program — $20,000
  • Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network, PAL Family Resource Center — $15,000
  • Police Athletic League (PAL), Capital Upgrades to PAL Camp — $25,000
  • Tri-Cities Opera, ADA Accessibility Upgrades — $17,500
  • VINES, Grow Binghamton Program — $10,000

“This funding is going directly to the local nonprofits that provide residents of every age with critical services, like afterschool programming, job readiness training and help for first-time homeowners,” said Kraham in a news release. “By supporting our community partners and the invaluable work they do on behalf of residents, the City is investing in the well-being of those who live and work here.”

The funding is from Binghamton’s allocation of federal Community Development Block Grant money.

Mayor Kraham announced $164,000 to fight homelessness in January. That money came from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants Program.

