Chick-fil-A could come to Broome County at one of a few possible locations
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Chick-fil-A in the Binghamton area is in the news again.
Town of Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer told 12 News Monday that the beloved fast-food chicken restaurant will come to someplace in Broome County.
Schaffer said there are three possible locations where the restaurant will go: Vestal, Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson and by the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.
