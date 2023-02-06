Chick-fil-A could come to Broome County at one of a few possible locations

Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Chick-fil-A in the Binghamton area is in the news again.

Town of Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer told 12 News Monday that the beloved fast-food chicken restaurant will come to someplace in Broome County.

Schaffer said there are three possible locations where the restaurant will go: Vestal, Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson and by the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

