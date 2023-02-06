Deputies seeking public’s help with West Corners larceny
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with a larceny investigation.
The sheriff’s office said the larceny occurred at 469 Glendale Dr. in West Corners. The two subjects removed a toolbox from the back of the victim’s truck and loaded it into a silver two-door car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 607-778-1196.
The Facebook post, containing the video, is posted below:
