Deputies seeking public’s help with West Corners larceny

WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with a larceny investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the larceny occurred at 469 Glendale Dr. in West Corners. The two subjects removed a toolbox from the back of the victim’s truck and loaded it into a silver two-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 607-778-1196.

The Facebook post, containing the video, is posted below:

