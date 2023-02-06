Deputies seeking public’s help with West Corners larceny

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with a larceny investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the larceny occurred at 469 Glendale Dr. in West Corners. The two subjects removed a toolbox from the back of the victim’s truck and loaded it into a silver two-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 607-778-1196.

The Facebook post, containing the video, is posted below:

VIDEO: The Broome County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the two male subjects in the attached video regarding a larceny that occurred at 469 Glendale Dr in the Town of Union on 01/26/2023. The subjects removed a tool box from the back of the victim's truck and loaded it into their vehicle, a silver two-door sedan of unknown make and model. 📞Anyone with information is asked to please contact the BCSO Tip Line at 607-778-1196 and reference case #23-01750.

Posted by Broome County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 6, 2023

