Family opens up new gift shop in Endwell

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Calico Gift Cottage is a new local shop on Watson Boulevard in Endwell.

But the owners, who are siblings, are no strangers to small businesses, as they grew up helping their mom with her Calico Crafts Shop.

Their father, who is 86-years-old, is still involved in the family business. 50 years ago, he would help their mom with her shop. The siblings decided to honor their late mother by naming the shop Calico Gift Cottage.

The co-owner, Lori Smith says you can find anything from vintage, antiques to creative things from their 12 female vendors. All of the vendors are local within a 15-mile radius.

“The vendors add to the atmosphere of the shop We have everyone from candles, and jewelry to florals so it’s not just ourselves bringing the stuff in, it’s the 12 other women that add the personality to the shop,” said Smith.

The store is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store officially opens Feb. 9 but they will celebrate their grand opening on F 11.

