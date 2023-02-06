Man charged with DUI after crash in Colesville

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest after responding to a vehicle crash on State Route 7 in Colesville on Feb. 3.

The sheriff’s office said the drivers and passengers in both vehicles involved in the crash were not harmed. However, an investigation revealed one of the drivers was driving while intoxicated.

The office said, Jesse T. Zurn, 40, of Port Crane, was found to be slurring his speech, expressing poor physical coordination and was unable to maintain his balance. He admitted to drinking but refused to take filed sobriety and chemical tests, the office said.

Zurn was charged with driving while intoxicated, a class E felony. He was also charged with the misdemeanor of aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the third degree.

He was processed for arrest and released on an appearance ticket to answer for his charges at the Town of Colesville Court.

