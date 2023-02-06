A milder Storm Track 12 Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, early mixed showers. Not as cold. 20% 0-.01″ rain, 0-.10″ snow High 36 (34-48) Wind N 5-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

A weak cold front will give us a few early rain and snow showers. The chance of mixed showers decreases through the morning.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.

A low and associated fronts will give us mixed showers Tuesday. The precipitation will end as snow showers Tuesday night.

Cloudy and above average tempertures for Wednesday.

A low moving through the mid-Mississippi Vally will give us a wintry mix Thursday. A second low will give us

rain showers Friday.

Rain showers change to snow showers Saturday with cooler, more seasonable temperatures. Seasonably cold Sunday

with mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.