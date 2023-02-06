No sign of any cold weather this week

Tonight: Mainly cloudy turning to a variable clouds and clear sky. Low: 19-25

Tuesday: 60% chance of PM rain, snow or ice showers. High: 35-40

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or ice early. Low: 29-34

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is on the way tonight with some clearing in some areas and clouds in others. Lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Tomorrow a weak disturbance slides through the area later in the day and brings a chance of some rain, snow or even some freezing rain. The best chance of any freezing rain will be east of Binghamton toward the Catskills. Highs stay above average in the mid 30s to near 40.

High pressure slides in Wednesday with some sun taking over. Highs stay well above average again; near 40. Another system comes through Thursday with a good chance of rain. The storm slides through the area but mild air is right on its heels. Friday sees sun and clouds and highs well into the 40s to near 50.

Saturday cools down a bit but still stays above average. Some snow showers are possible. Highs stay in the mid 30s. Sunday and Monday remain unseasonably warm with highs in the 40s.

