No sign of any cold weather this week

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Mainly cloudy turning to a variable clouds and clear sky. Low: 19-25

Tuesday: 60% chance of PM rain, snow or ice showers. High: 35-40

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or ice early. Low: 29-34

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is on the way tonight with some clearing in some areas and clouds in others. Lows will be in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Tomorrow a weak disturbance slides through the area later in the day and brings a chance of some rain, snow or even some freezing rain. The best chance of any freezing rain will be east of Binghamton toward the Catskills. Highs stay above average in the mid 30s to near 40.

High pressure slides in Wednesday with some sun taking over. Highs stay well above average again; near 40. Another system comes through Thursday with a good chance of rain. The storm slides through the area but mild air is right on its heels. Friday sees sun and clouds and highs well into the 40s to near 50.

Saturday cools down a bit but still stays above average. Some snow showers are possible. Highs stay in the mid 30s. Sunday and Monday remain unseasonably warm with highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to structure fire in Town of Binghamton
SUNY Broome Dental Clinic
SUNY Broome Dental needs patients
Binghamton man to get 12 years to life for stealing from Weis Markets
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly.
Strongest earthquake in decades startles western New York

Latest News

ICY SPOTS LATER IN THE DAY?
No sign of any cold weather this week
wbng
A milder Storm Track 12 Forecast
Some ice possible
Mild and cloudy to start workweek
Mild and cloudy to start workweek