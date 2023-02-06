Social media threat places Binghamton High School on lockout

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton City School District high school was on lockout Monday due to a threat directed toward it.

A spokesperson for the school district said the threat was made on social media and involved guns. The exact social media platform that the threat was made on was not specified.

The district said there was an increased police presence during dismissal time and throughout after-school activities. Additional police will be at the school during student arrival on Tuesday and students will remain on campus for lunch. Students in the morning and afternoon BOCES programs will participate in their programs as scheduled.

On Dec. 12, 2022, several Broome County districts underwent lockouts after, what former Broome County Sheriff David Harder said were, fabricated details of a situation on social media.

A lockout is when students and staff are prohibited from leaving the building and almost no one can enter. A lockdown, a stricter mandate, is an emergency shelter-in-place order.

