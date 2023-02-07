DMV rolls out new inspection stickers

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is transitioning to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certifications.

The Department of Motor Vehicles said this will provide enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker. The DMV said some customers have already received the new stickers and the transition is expected to be complete by 2023.

The new print-on-demand inspection stickers, which will be printed at inspection stations, will have a different appearance than the inspection stickers that have been previously issued.

The sticker color will continue to change based on the expiration year.

Customers may continue to see valid inspection stickers in the previous sticker design until the end of 2024.

