Endwell man gets 8 years for weapon possession

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that a 40-year-old Endwell man was sentenced to prison.

Kennard D. Wellington was found guilty by a jury of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to eight years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

Wellington was driving a 2002 Acura on Main Street in Johnson City with a suspended license and no insurance when he was pulled over by police. He refused to cooperate with the officers and had to be removed from the car by force. A .40 caliber handgun was in his waistband.

During the second day of trial in October 2022, Wellington absconded from the court but was later found and taken into custody by the Binghamton Police Department Warrants Division and members of the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force several days later.

The district attorney’s office noted that Wellington had a narcotics conviction in 2007.

“This is not a law-abiding citizen,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “This is a convicted felon, out on our streets with a loaded gun, who is now being held accountable. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office thanks the Johnson City Police, the Binghamton Police Warrants Division, and the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.