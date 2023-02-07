Girls’ flag football to recieve NYSPHSAA state championship in 2024

Owego quarterback Sarah Terry (76) throws a pass in the first half of a high school flag...
Owego quarterback Sarah Terry (76) throws a pass in the first half of a high school flag football game against Binghamton on May 7, 2022.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - The NYSPHSAA has officially recognized Girls’ flag football as a sport and approved a State Championship starting in 2024.

After the association announced flag football as an emerging sport in 2022, the rules committee decided that in 2024, girls’ flag football will now have a state championship with regional, semifinal, and championship rounds.

The location of the first championship game has not been announced. In 2022, there were 51 schools participating in the state and more than 140 are expected this season. The New York Giants are donating $10,000 to Section IV to help introduce new schools in the area to the sport.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A could come to Broome County at one of a few possible locations
Binghamton man to get 12 years to life for stealing from Weis Markets
Family opens up new gift shop in Endwell
Man charged with DUI after crash in Colesville
Deputies seeking public’s help with West Corners larceny

Latest News

Johnson City guard Emma Phelan (3) prepares to defend during the third quarter of a high school...
New York State high school girls’ basketball rankings (2-7-23)
Delhi guard Luke Schnabel (24) dribbles the ball upcourt in a high school basketball game...
New York State high school boys’ basketball rankings (2-7-23)
Maine-Endwell head football coach Matt Gallagher (right) stands with former New York Giants QB...
Maine-Endwell head football coach Matt Gallagher named National Coach of the Year by NFL
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Union-Endicott (girls’ basketball)
Highlights: Oneonta vs. Maine-Endwell (boys’ basketball)