Girls’ flag football to recieve NYSPHSAA state championship in 2024

(WBNG) - The NYSPHSAA has officially recognized Girls’ flag football as a sport and approved a State Championship starting in 2024.

After the association announced flag football as an emerging sport in 2022, the rules committee decided that in 2024, girls’ flag football will now have a state championship with regional, semifinal, and championship rounds.

The location of the first championship game has not been announced. In 2022, there were 51 schools participating in the state and more than 140 are expected this season. The New York Giants are donating $10,000 to Section IV to help introduce new schools in the area to the sport.

