Maine-Endwell head football coach Matt Gallagher named National Coach of the Year by NFL

It's been a big year for Maine-Endwell head football coach Matt Gallagher.

The 2022 state championship-winning coach has been chosen by the National Football League as one of two recipients of the 2022 NFL Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award.

For the first time, the NFL recognized the top high school coach from each conference as nominated by their respective NFL clubs. The honor is given to the football coaches who best represent character, integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player protection, and on-field success, in honor of the late Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history.

Gallagher shares the award with Clive Harding, coach of Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn. He was nominated by the New York Jets to represent the AFC.

