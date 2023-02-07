New York State high school boys’ basketball rankings (2-7-23)

(WBNG) - Here are the New York State Sportswriters Association high school boys’ basketball rankings for teams in Section 4 during the week of February 7, 2023:

Class A:

#30 - Union-Endicott (12-4)

RV - Johnson City (11-4)

Class B:

#23 - Waverly (14-2)

#26 - Chenango Forks (13-2)

RV - Oneonta (10-5)

RV - Owego (12-4)

Class C:

#1 - Delhi (16-0)

#3 - Newfield (16-1)

#7 - Moravia (16-1)

RV - Candor (12-6)

RV - Greene (11-4)

Class D:

#6 - South Korthright/Andes (15-3)

#7 - Morris (18-0)

#14 - Davenport (16-2)

RV - Laurens/Milford (13-5)

RV - Margaretville (13-4)

RV - Southern Cayuga (9-7)

