New York State high school boys’ basketball rankings (2-7-23)
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Here are the New York State Sportswriters Association high school boys’ basketball rankings for teams in Section 4 during the week of February 7, 2023:
Class A:
- #30 - Union-Endicott (12-4)
- RV - Johnson City (11-4)
Class B:
- #23 - Waverly (14-2)
- #26 - Chenango Forks (13-2)
- RV - Oneonta (10-5)
- RV - Owego (12-4)
Class C:
- #1 - Delhi (16-0)
- #3 - Newfield (16-1)
- #7 - Moravia (16-1)
- RV - Candor (12-6)
- RV - Greene (11-4)
Class D:
- #6 - South Korthright/Andes (15-3)
- #7 - Morris (18-0)
- #14 - Davenport (16-2)
- RV - Laurens/Milford (13-5)
- RV - Margaretville (13-4)
- RV - Southern Cayuga (9-7)
