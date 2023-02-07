New York State high school girls’ basketball rankings (2-7-23)

Johnson City guard Emma Phelan (3) prepares to defend during the third quarter of a high school...
Johnson City guard Emma Phelan (3) prepares to defend during the third quarter of a high school girls' basketball game against Elmira.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Here are the New York State Sportswriters Association high school girls’ basketball rankings for teams in Section 4 during the week of February 7, 2023:

Class A:
  • #7 - Johnson City (13-3)
  • #12 - Union-Endicott (12-4)
  • #17 - Maine-Endwell (12-4)
Class B:
  • #3 - Newark Valley (17-0)
  • #13 - Chenango Valley (14-3)
  • #14 - Chenango Forks (14-3)
  • #19 - Waverly (13-3)
Class C:
  • #1 - Union Springs (16-0)
  • #12 - Greene (15-1)
  • #17 - Moravia (13-3)
  • #19 - Sidney (12-4)
  • #23 - Unatego (13-5)
Class D:
  • #3 - Cherry Valley-Springfield (17-1)
  • #6 - Worcester (16-1)
  • #10 - Oxford (14-3)
  • #12 - Southern Cayuga (12-4)
  • #17 - South Kortright/Andes (14-4)
  • #20 - Schenevus (10-6)

