New York State high school girls’ basketball rankings (2-7-23)

(WBNG) - Here are the New York State Sportswriters Association high school girls’ basketball rankings for teams in Section 4 during the week of February 7, 2023:

Class A:

#7 - Johnson City (13-3)

#12 - Union-Endicott (12-4)

#17 - Maine-Endwell (12-4)

Class B:

#3 - Newark Valley (17-0)

#13 - Chenango Valley (14-3)

#14 - Chenango Forks (14-3)

#19 - Waverly (13-3)

Class C:

#1 - Union Springs (16-0)

#12 - Greene (15-1)

#17 - Moravia (13-3)

#19 - Sidney (12-4)

#23 - Unatego (13-5)

Class D:

#3 - Cherry Valley-Springfield (17-1)

#6 - Worcester (16-1)

#10 - Oxford (14-3)

#12 - Southern Cayuga (12-4)

#17 - South Kortright/Andes (14-4)

#20 - Schenevus (10-6)

