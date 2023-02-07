Pedestrian bridge over I-81 to be removed
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting residents to an upcoming construction project.
The department said a pedestrian bridge above I-81 in the Town of Dickinson, near Otsiningo Park, will come down in the 2023 construction season because it has reached the end of its service life. A specific date has not been determined.
The DOT said the bridge will be removed sometime between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. to mitigate any impacts on traffic.
Traffic on Route 11 and Old Front Street may experience temporary lane and shoulder closures.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.