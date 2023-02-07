Small risk of ice early tonight for some

Tonight: Chance of rain and freezing rain early. Mainly cloudy. Low: 30-35

Wednesday: Morning clouds with some afternoon sun. High: 36-42

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Low: 26-31

Forecast Discussion:

Any rain and freezing rain will taper early tonight and clouds will remain. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

High pressure slides in Wednesday with some sun eventually taking over. Highs stay well above average again; near 40. Another system comes through Thursday with a good chance of rain. There is a chance of some heavier downpours and even a brief mix of freezing rain before all rain takes over. As the warm sector approaches overnight Thursday into Friday, temperatures might briefly make a run at 50 before falling toward daybreak.

Friday sees sun and clouds and highs around 40. There is some uncertainty in the high for Friday as some guidance holds us well into the 40s. There may still be some additional changes in the next couple days.

Saturday cools down a bit but still stays above average. Highs stay in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday and Monday remain unseasonably warm with highs in the 40s. By Tuesday we’re looking at more quiet, and mild, weather.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.