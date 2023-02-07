Some mixed precipitation

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A wintry mix moves in during the afternoon. 0-.10″ (.20″) rain, 0-.50″ snow, 0-.05″ (.10″) ice 40%

High 40 (36-42) Wind S 10-20 G25 mph

Dry in the morning, but a low and associated fronts will give us mixed showers today afternoon.

The precipitation will wind down during the evening.

Partly cloudy and above average temperatures for Wednesday.

A low moving through the mid-Mississippi Vally will give us a wintry mix Thursday. Mostly cloudy with

above average temperatures Friday.

A low passing to our south will give us snow showers Saturday with cooler, more seasonable temperatures.

High pressure will give us partly cloudy skies Sunday and into Monday.

