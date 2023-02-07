Some mixed precipitation

Watch out for ice
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A wintry mix moves in during the afternoon. 0-.10″ (.20″) rain, 0-.50″ snow, 0-.05″ (.10″) ice 40%

High 40 (36-42) Wind S 10-20 G25 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Dry in the morning, but a low and associated fronts will give us mixed showers today afternoon.

The precipitation will wind down during the evening.

Partly cloudy and above average temperatures for Wednesday.

A low moving through the mid-Mississippi Vally will give us a wintry mix Thursday. Mostly cloudy with

above average temperatures Friday.

A low passing to our south will give us snow showers Saturday with cooler, more seasonable temperatures.

High pressure will give us partly cloudy skies Sunday and into Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Binghamton man to get 12 years to life for stealing from Weis Markets
Chick-fil-A could come to Broome County at one of a few possible locations
Man charged with DUI after crash in Colesville
Family opens up new gift shop in Endwell
Crews respond to structure fire in Town of Binghamton

Latest News

SOME ICE IS POSSIBLE
No sign of any cold weather this week
ICY SPOTS LATER IN THE DAY?
No sign of any cold weather this week
wbng
A milder Storm Track 12 Forecast
Some ice possible
Mild and cloudy to start workweek