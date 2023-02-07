Unresponsive stray cat rescued by Binghamton Police recovers after a month

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Presley is a 15-month-old neutered male that was rescued after being found in the middle of the road by Binghamton Police. On Jan. 10th he was rescued by Binghamton Police and brought over to SPEAK Animal Hospital to receive care.

They brought the cat up and assessed his injuries. They didn’t find any breaks in his x-rays, but they found out his diaphragm actually had a hole that was trauma enforced and they believe he had been hit by a car.

The manager of the Cat Sanctuary at SPEAK said his organs were all up in his chest cavity and he had to be rearranged. He was in surgery for about an hour and a half.

At SPEAK, they name their rescue cats based on something that happened on the day they were brought. On Jan. 10th, 1956, Elvis Presley released a song and so they decided to name the cat Presley.

Presley is improving every day and they are hoping to put him up for adoption next week once he has been vaccinated. Reynolds said Presley is an incredibly sweet cat and loves being around people.

“He’s going to have a really bright future,” said Reynolds.

For more information on how to adopt Presley, click here.

