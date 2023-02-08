Binghamton City public board meeting held regarding new cannabis retail store

By Luke Meade
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton City Planning Board held a public meeting on Feb. 7 at City Hall in Downtown Binghamton, to discuss what would be the city’s first cannabis retail store.

Owner Damien Cornwell was awarded one of New York state’s 1st retail marijuana licenses last November and had hoped to begin sales in early January.

However, he has faced problems due to efforts to meet state requirements.

The owner spoke at the meeting about the growing excitement toward the upcoming store.

“I’ll tell you, over the last couple of months we’ve seen a significant increase in our google analytics to the tune of 31 to 32 thousand searches of the name each month, that’s pretty exciting.” said Damien Cornwell.

The meeting ended with a motion that was made stating the site plan requirements for the building and business have been met, allowing for the next stages of development to begin.

