Binghamton High School eases restrictions following early week social media threat

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A spokesperson for the Binghamton City School District said its high school returned to its normal visitor and lunch protocol Thursday.

Students were kept indoors for much of the week, after a threat, involving guns, was made on social media on Monday. On that day, the school underwent a lockout.

The district had increased police presence at the school as it worked with the Binghamton Police Department to investigate the threat. As of Thursday morning, Binghamton Police were unable to confirm details of the investigation.

Students and parents can anonymously submit reports of bullying, threats and other safety concerns through the online platform Sprigeo, which is available on the district website.

A lockout is when students and staff are prohibited from leaving the building and almost no one can enter. A lockdown, a stricter mandate, is an emergency shelter-in-place order.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.