Binghamton High School lifts ‘lockout’ after 3 days

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A spokesperson for the Binghamton City School District said its high school’s lockout was terminated Thursday. The district said it did not have any other details to share, but said that the high school returned to its normal visitor and lunch protocol.

Students were kept indoors for much of the week, after a threat, involving guns, was made on social media on Monday.

The district had increased police presence at the school as it worked with the Binghamton Police Department to investigate the threat. As of Thursday morning, Binghamton Police were unable to confirm details of the investigation.

Students and parents can anonymously submit reports of bullying, threats and other safety concerns through the online platform Sprigeo, which is available on the district website.

A lockout is when students and staff are prohibited from leaving the building and almost no one can enter. A lockdown, a stricter mandate, is an emergency shelter-in-place order.

